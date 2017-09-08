Trump’s decision to kill DACA is a moral obscenity evicting 800,000 young people to a terrifying, uncertain, future. Killing DACA would be killing the American dream for the dreamers. It reeks of racism. Their only crime was to be born with a brown skin. The racist AG Jeff Sessions tried to justify his boss’s edict with voodoo economics, claiming dreamers were an economic burden on America. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The dreamers are law abiding citizens making significant contributions to the US economy and are a huge asset to a rapidly aging population.

Japan is paying a heavy price for their hostile immigration policy.

Fewer and fewer people are entering the workforce. The government is encouraging singles to get married and have lots of children – so far the results have been dismal.