While Mr. Trump declares war on the children of illegal immigrants, perhaps he should remember that his German grandfather pleaded not to be deported from Germany.



Friedrich Trump wanted to return to Germany with his wife and daughter after having emigrated to the US. He was refused reentry because he failed to complete his mandatory military service and to register his initial emigration to the US 20 years earlier. This seems to be a familiar family trait. Remember how Donald Trump successfully used his wealth and connections to evade the Vietnam draft 5 times.

Donald Trump's German grandfather responded to the royal decree to leave the country and never return, by pleading to the prince regent of Bavaria not to deport him.

He described the moment he received the news as "a lightning strike from fair skies". "We were paralyzed with fright, our happy family life was tarnished. My wife has been overcome by anxiety, and my lovely child has become sick," he wrote. “Why should we be deported?" he asked, "This is very, very hard for a family. What will our fellow citizens think if honest subjects are faced with such a decree." Writing to the prince regent of Bavaria, he begged for mercy.

This poor honest man, salt of the earth, allegedly made his fortune as a brothel owner.

More than 100 years later, his grandson, Donald Trump, enacted new immigration rules that would have kept his grandfather out of the US. The Trump administration's hardline immigration stance also creates a dangerous precedent for Melania Trump to be deported. I wonder how the poor children of DACA whom Trump loves so much, feel as the dark clouds of deportation loom ever closer. For more details see, http://callforsocialjustice.blogspot.com/