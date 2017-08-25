I too am disturbed and even frightened by Trump's latest outrages in a long line of outrages. I'm talking about his Executive Order banning transgender military recruits and his pardoning of former sheriff Joe Arpaio. Now he his threatening to shut down the government if the budget does not include money for his wall of shame between the U.S. and Mexico.

Anyone paying attention during the presidential campaign should have known this man was unfit to be president. Yet, he was elected anyway. Now he is in the catbird seat and there is little we can do about it. Sure we can put pressure on Congresspersons like we did to get them to defeat the repeal of ObamaCare, but there is little we can do about his use of Executive Orders or his power to pardon or to take his finger off the nuclear button.

Yes, there is talk of impeachment and the use of Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump because he is mentally disabled. Aint going to happen. Just look at what it takes to impeach a president or remove him under the 25th Amendment, especially with a Republican-controlled Congress.

If the grand jury issues indictments against Trump's family members and others, I expect him to pardon them. In fact, I wouldn't put it past Trump to fire Mueller. Sure, there would be outrage, but it would set back the investigation.

In the meantime, Trump and his family members are enriching themselves at the expense of the American people

What needs to happen is for prominent Republicans in and out of Congress to finally say enough is enough and threaten Trump with impeachment unless he resigns. One can only hope.