The Editor's Back Fence

This is Labor Day weekend, so I'm extending this issue into a double issue--no dated "new issue" on Sept. 1.



I'll post submissions from regular correspondents when I get around to it.



Many people have written accounts and opinions regarding the August 27 protests which I'll be posting as they arrive.



If you'd like to add yours, please send it to opinion@berkeleydailyplanet.com, not to my personal email address. It's a whole lot easier for me if submissions are attached as .doc or .docx files.