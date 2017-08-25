A red flag fire warning -- the highest alert -- is in effect today for the North and East Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains because of hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service. The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, weather service officials said. When red flag warnings are in effect, all residents are urged to use extreme caution because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire. Weather service officials cautioned residents not to mow or trim dry grass, to be sure there is 100 feet of space around structures that is clear of combustible materials, also known as defensible space, and to clear dead weeds and vegetation. Also, people should never pull over their vehicles in dry grass, according to the weather service. Berkeley's acting fire chief Dave Brannigan had additional suggestions specific to the Berkeley hills. Because of the danger of a rapidly spreading wildfire, Berkeley residents alongside the East Bay hills are encouraged to park in their driveways or garages, making as much space as possible in the narrow streets for emergency vehicles. Residents are asked to use extreme caution operating barbeques and power equipment. Fireworks are completely forbidden in the city and surrounding areas, Brannigan noted.

JanisMara0858a09/01/17

CONTACT: Dave Brannigan, Berkeley's acting fire chief (510) 981-5501 National Weather Service (831) 656-1724

Copyright � 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. -- Republication, Rebroadcast or any other Reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited.

/www/bcn/general/09/newsclip.17.09.01.08.59.01.1.txtSep 1, 2017 - BCN13:REGIONAL: RED FLAG FIRE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR EAST, NORTH BAY HILLS

BCN13 -FIRE WARNING

By Bay City News Service A red flag fire warning -- the highest alert -- is in effect today for the North and East Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains because of hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service. The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, weather service officials said. When red flag warnings are in effect, all residents are urged to use extreme caution because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire. Weather service officials cautioned residents not to mow or trim dry grass, to be sure there is 100 feet of space around structures that is clear of combustible materials, also known as defensible space, and to clear dead weeds and vegetation. Also, people should never pull over their vehicles in dry grass, according to the weather service. Berkeley's acting fire chief Dave Brannigan had additional suggestions specific to the Berkeley hills. Because of the danger of a rapidly spreading wildfire, Berkeley residents alongside the East Bay hills are encouraged to park in their driveways or garages, making as much space as possible in the narrow streets for emergency vehicles. Residents are asked to use extreme caution operating barbeques and power equipment. Fireworks are completely forbidden in the city and surrounding areas, Brannigan noted.

JanisMara0858a09/01/17

CONTACT: Dave Brannigan, Berkeley's acting fire chief (510) 981-5501 National Weather Service (831) 656-1724

Copyright � 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. -- Republication, Rebroadcast or any other Reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited.

/www/bcn/general/09/newsclip.17.09.01.08.59.01.1.txtSep 1, 2017 - BCN13:REGIONAL: RED FLAG FIRE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR EAST, NORTH BAY HILLS

BCN13 -FIRE WARNING

By Bay City News Service A red flag fire warning -- the highest alert -- is in effect today for the North and East Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains because of hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service. The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, weather service officials said. When red flag warnings are in effect, all residents are urged to use extreme caution because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire. Weather service officials cautioned residents not to mow or trim dry grass, to be sure there is 100 feet of space around structures that is clear of combustible materials, also known as defensible space, and to clear dead weeds and vegetation. Also, people should never pull over their vehicles in dry grass, according to the weather service. Berkeley's acting fire chief Dave Brannigan had additional suggestions specific to the Berkeley hills. Because of the danger of a rapidly spreading wildfire, Berkeley residents alongside the East Bay hills are encouraged to park in their driveways or garages, making as much space as possible in the narrow streets for emergency vehicles. Residents are asked to use extreme caution operating barbeques and power equipment. Fireworks are completely forbidden in the city and surrounding areas, Brannigan noted.

JanisMara0858a09/01/17

CONTACT: Dave Brannigan, Berkeley's acting fire chief (510) 981-5501 National Weather Service (831) 656-1724

Copyright � 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. -- Republication, Rebroadcast or any other Reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited.

/www/bcn/general/09/newsclip.17.09.01.08.59.01.1.txtSep 1, 2017 - BCN13:REGIONAL: RED FLAG FIRE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR EAST, NORTH BAY HILLS

BCN13 -FIRE WARNING

By Bay City News Service A red flag fire warning -- the highest alert -- is in effect today for the North and East Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains because of hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service. The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, weather service officials said. When red flag warnings are in effect, all residents are urged to use extreme caution because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire. Weather service officials cautioned residents not to mow or trim dry grass, to be sure there is 100 feet of space around structures that is clear of combustible materials, also known as defensible space, and to clear dead weeds and vegetation. Also, people should never pull over their vehicles in dry grass, according to the weather service. Berkeley's acting fire chief Dave Brannigan had additional suggestions specific to the Berkeley hills. Because of the danger of a rapidly spreading wildfire, Berkeley residents alongside the East Bay hills are encouraged to park in their driveways or garages, making as much space as possible in the narrow streets for emergency vehicles. Residents are asked to use extreme caution operating barbeques and power equipment. Fireworks are completely forbidden in the city and surrounding areas, Brannigan noted.

JanisMara0858a09/01/17

CONTACT: Dave Brannigan, Berkeley's acting fire chief (510) 981-5501 National Weather Service (831) 656-1724

A red flag fire warning -- the highest alert -- is in effect today for the North and East Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains because of hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, weather service officials said. When red flag warnings are in effect, all residents are urged to use extreme caution because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire.

Weather service officials cautioned residents not to mow or trim dry grass, to be sure there is 100 feet of space around structures that is clear of combustible materials, also known as defensible space, and to clear dead weeds and vegetation.

Also, people should never pull over their vehicles in dry grass, according to the weather service.

Berkeley's acting fire chief Dave Brannigan had additional suggestions specific to the Berkeley hills.

Because of the danger of a rapidly spreading wildfire, Berkeley residents alongside the East Bay hills are encouraged to park in their driveways or garages, making as much space as possible in the narrow streets for emergency vehicles.

Residents are asked to use extreme caution operating barbeques and power equipment. Fireworks are completely forbidden in the city and surrounding areas, Brannigan noted.

0858a09/01/17

CONTACT: Dave Brannigan, Berkeley's acting fire chief (510) 981-5501 National Weather Service (831) 656-1724

Copyright � 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. -- Republication, Rebroadcast or any other Reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited.

/www/bcn/general/09/newsclip.17.09.01.08.59.01.1.txt