Berkeley, California (Sunday, August 27, 2017) - Today, the Berkeley Police Department, the Berkeley Fire Department, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and a variety of city staff, and our Law Enforcement Mutual Aid partners, worked to safeguard the peaceful expression of freedom of speech, while keeping people on our streets and parks safe.



Thirteen people were arrested on a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault, and violations of the Berkeley Municipal Code.



One officer was injured during an arrest and several officers were struck with paint. Six people were injured and treated by paramedics. Two of those individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The Berkeley Police Department's investigation into crimes committed during today's demonstration is continuing. To help further our investigations, we are asking members of the public to send us photos or videos of today's events, using any web-enabled device by visiting http://bit.ly/berkvideo.

The Berkeley Police Department is extremely appreciative of the support provided to our community by law enforcement agencies throughout the region, including the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the Oakland Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, the University of California Police Department, and Police Departments from the cities of Alameda, San Leandro, Hayward, Fremont, Union City, and Newark, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Arrested were:

Vasquez, Seth 25 year old male from Berkeley BMC 6.32.030 & BMC 13.36.065 Misohink, Mark 23 year old male from Berkeley BMC 6.32.030 & BMC 13.36.065 Dominic, James 23 year old male from Oakland PC 182(a)(1) Wyrick, Kristopher 39 year old male from Alpine PC 415(1) Pankau, Harlan 38 year old male from Jamul PC 647(f) Smith, Levi 32 year old male from Sparks, NV BMC 13.36.065 & BMC 6.32.030 Hines, Sean 20 year old male from Santa Rosa PC 148(a)(1) & BMC 13.36.065 Moorman, Brittany 26 year old female from Oakland BMC 13.36.065 & BMC 6.32.030 Mandez, Yesenia 22 year old female, Unknown City PC 245(a)(1) & PC 148(a)(1) & PC 185 Gillespie, Emily 24 year old female from Berkeley PC 242 Dougan, Sean 47 year old male from Portland, OR PC 242 & PC 594(a) & PC 404.6(a) Moore, Rachel 40 year old female from Oakland PC 243(d) Phillips, Joshua 36 year old male from Oakland PC 148(a)(1) & PC 405

###