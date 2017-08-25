Extra

Press Release: Berkeley Police Make 13 Arrests During Demonstrations

From Officer Jennifer Coats, BPD
Monday August 28, 2017 - 11:08:00 AM
Berkeley, California (Sunday, August 27, 2017) - Today, the Berkeley Police Department, the Berkeley Fire Department, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and a variety of city staff, and our Law Enforcement Mutual Aid partners, worked to safeguard the peaceful expression of freedom of speech, while keeping people on our streets and parks safe.

Thirteen people were arrested on a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault, and violations of the Berkeley Municipal Code.

One officer was injured during an arrest and several officers were struck with paint. Six people were injured and treated by paramedics. Two of those individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment. 

The Berkeley Police Department's investigation into crimes committed during today's demonstration is continuing. To help further our investigations, we are asking members of the public to send us photos or videos of today's events, using any web-enabled device by visiting http://bit.ly/berkvideo

The Berkeley Police Department is extremely appreciative of the support provided to our community by law enforcement agencies throughout the region, including the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the Oakland Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, the University of California Police Department, and Police Departments from the cities of Alameda, San Leandro, Hayward, Fremont, Union City, and Newark, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. 

Arrested were: 

Vasquez, Seth 

 25 year old male from Berkeley 

 BMC 6.32.030 & BMC 13.36.065 
Misohink, Mark 

 23 year old male from Berkeley 

 BMC 6.32.030 & BMC 13.36.065 
Dominic, James 

 23 year old male from Oakland 

 PC 182(a)(1) 
Wyrick, Kristopher 

 39 year old male from Alpine 

 PC 415(1) 
Pankau, Harlan 

 38 year old male from Jamul 

 PC 647(f) 
Smith, Levi 

 32 year old male from Sparks, NV 

 BMC 13.36.065 & BMC 6.32.030 
Hines, Sean 

 20 year old male from Santa Rosa 

 PC 148(a)(1) & BMC 13.36.065 
Moorman, Brittany 

 26 year old female from Oakland 

 BMC 13.36.065 & BMC 6.32.030 
Mandez, Yesenia 

 22 year old female, Unknown City 

 PC 245(a)(1) & PC 148(a)(1) & PC 185 
Gillespie, Emily 

 24 year old female from Berkeley 

 PC 242 
Dougan, Sean 

 47 year old male from Portland, OR 

 PC 242 & PC 594(a) & PC 404.6(a) 
Moore, Rachel 

 40 year old female from Oakland 

 PC 243(d) 
Phillips, Joshua 

 36 year old male from Oakland 

 PC 148(a)(1) & PC 405 
 

