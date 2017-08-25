The large crowds in downtown Berkeley related to the "No to Marxism" rally have dispersed, with small crowds remaining in the city's Civic Center Park and Ohlone Park late this afternoon, police said.



The West Crescent at the edge of UC Berkeley, where a counter-demonstration was held, is clear of activity. There are still some residual traffic delays, according to police.



Most roadways are now open, police said. Caution is advised when driving due to heavy pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.



Many protesters left the Civic Center Park around 3 p.m., marching north on Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Ohlone Park about five blocks away.



Included in the march was a large contingent of protesters, predominantly young White males, dressed completely in black, many with their faces masked by black bandannas or covered in blackface makeup.



The marchers were led by a truck with speakers on it, including comedian and Berkeleyan W. Kamau Bell.



The crowd chanted, "I believe, I believe that we will win."



Ohlone Park is about northeast of Civic Center Park, on Milvia Street at Hearst Avenue.



The most recently reported number of arrests connected with the rally is 14, according to police.

The rally saw some violence before dispersing. In one incident, a man was beaten to the ground by a group of people. About two dozen police officers intervened and carried the man to safety.

A person dressed in black, with a black face mask and black helmet - hallmarks of the infamous Black Bloc, which advocates violence - grabbed at least one attendee's camera and destroyed it.

Among other things, a fistfight took place between two people on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Allston Avenue.

Berkeleyside.com reported that a Berkeley Police officer told them police had used a smoke grenade to break up a fight. Some in the crowd told the Planet protesters used the smoke bomb instead. The Los Angeles Times claimed the police had used tear gas, though a city official told the Planet no tear gas had been deployed.

In one incident observed by a Bay City News Service reporter, a man was chased out of the park and trapped against the wall at a gas station a few blocks away by a group of 35-50 people.

The man was heard saying, "I don't hate blacks, I don't hate Jews," as the group of people screamed at him.

In the wake of the chase, an attendee at the park was seen tearing up a Trump/Pence flag.

Police checked people as they arrive at the park for items that could be used as weapons, but a group of people jumped the barricades set up by law enforcement and entered without being checked.

Amber Cummings, the organizer of the event, was denied a permit for the event last week but pressed ahead with the event. She said she would attend, and asked others not to do so. 0332p08/27/17

