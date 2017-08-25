AC Transit will be detouring buses away from the downtown Berkeley area between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, transit officials said.

"Due to planned protests in downtown Berkeley and based on the recommendations of Berkeley police," areas north of Ashby Avenue, south of Rose and Hopkins streets, east of Sacramento Street and west of College Avenue will not be served during those hours, transit officials said.

At least three demonstrations are planned for the downtown area today: a "No to Marxism Rally" planned at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, a counter-protest at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Allston Way, and a "Bay Area Rally Against Hate" counter-protest on the West Crescent lawn on the university campus.

All detours and times are subject to change as the situation warrants. For details on the changes to bus routes, visit the AC Transit website at http://www.actransit.org.