University of California at Berkeley police are asking the public to stay away from a planned rally today on the school's campus.

The demonstration is being called "Bay Area Rally Against Hate" and is expected to take place on the West Crescent lawn on the university's campus, police said.

The event's Facebook page says the rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 12:30 p.m. More than 3,000 people have said they will attend.

In a statement Saturday, police encouraged everyone to "stay away" from the event. In an effort to ensure safety on campus and during the demonstration, police have released a list of items that are prohibited at the gathering for those who do attend.

According to police, individuals planning to attend the rally are not allowed to bring backpacks or bags, weapons, firearms, simulated firearms, dirks, daggers, ice picks, ammunition, tasers, stun guns, mace, pepper spray, shields, fireworks, baseball bats, balls or other projectiles, illegal drugs and tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

Police said helmets and masks of any kind, including gas masks, are prohibited. Liquids are not allowed in the demonstration area, with the exception of water in a factory-sealed, clear plastic bottle.

Drones, wagons, carts, canopies, tents, hard coolers, umbrellas, barbecue grills are also not allowed, police said.

Police said that all individuals attending today's rally may be subject to a search, and anyone violating the rules will be subject to citation or arrest.

A full list of items that are prohibited from this event is available at https://local.nixle.com/alert/6127485/.