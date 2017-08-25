Page One
Rules imposed for Sunday, August 27 at Civic Center Park
To ensure the peaceful expression of free speech, the City of Berkeley will be prohibiting sticks, pipes, poles, and anything else that can be used for a "riot" at Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 27.
Anyone violating these rules will be subject to citation and arrest.
Organizers have promoted Sunday's gathering as a follow-up to recent unpermitted demonstrations, when numerous people were hurt due to violence. No permits have been issued for Civic Center Park on Sunday, and as a result, anyone at the park will be subject to these rules.
- Metal pipes
- Baseball or softball bats
- Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)
- Wooden dowels
- Poles
- Bricks
- Rocks
- Glass bottles
- Metal beverage or food cans or containers
- Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)
- Mace
- Knives or daggers
- Firearms
- Shields
- Axes, axe handles, or hatchets
- Ice picks
- Razor blades
- Tasers
- Eggs
- Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
- Spray cans
- Fireworks
- Dynamite
- U-lock bike locks
- Heavy-gauge chain
- Dogs (except for service dogs)
- Skateboards
- Balloons
- Torches, lanterns, or other devices that use fire or fuel
- Any other item that is generally considered an "implement of riot" that can be used as a weapon
In light of the fact that several unpermitted demonstrations are also planned to occur in and around downtown Berkeley on August 27, the City is also issuing temporary regulations to restrict certain items, including bricks, rocks, axes, mace, knives, firearms, dynamite, and torches in a defined area of the City. This area is bounded by Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to the west, Oxford to the east, Bancroft Way and Channing to the south, and University Avenue to the north. Authority to issue this narrowly tailored regulation was granted by the City Council in a special meeting on August 18. At that meeting, the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance that amended Chapter 13.45 of the Municipal Code to authorize the City Manager to issue rules regarding street events without permits to protect public safety.
Copies of the two Administrative Rules for August 27 can be found at:
- Restrictions and Prohibitions in Civic Center Park and in Civic Center Area City Buildings for August 27, 2017
- Restrictions and Prohibitions in Defined Area of Downtown Berkeley for August 27, 2017
The City will work to safeguard our community while facilitating the peaceful expression of the First Amendment. If anyone commits a crime in our community, we will work with the community to identify, investigate, and prosecute suspects. That applies both during and after the event.