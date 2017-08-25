To ensure the peaceful expression of free speech, the City of Berkeley will be prohibiting sticks, pipes, poles, and anything else that can be used for a "riot" at Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 27.



Anyone violating these rules will be subject to citation and arrest.

Organizers have promoted Sunday's gathering as a follow-up to recent unpermitted demonstrations, when numerous people were hurt due to violence. No permits have been issued for Civic Center Park on Sunday, and as a result, anyone at the park will be subject to these rules.

Metal pipes

Baseball or softball bats

Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)

Wooden dowels

Poles

Bricks

Rocks

Glass bottles

Metal beverage or food cans or containers

Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)

Mace

Knives or daggers

Firearms

Shields

Axes, axe handles, or hatchets

Ice picks

Razor blades

Tasers

Eggs

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

Spray cans

Fireworks

Dynamite

U-lock bike locks

Heavy-gauge chain

Dogs (except for service dogs)

Skateboards

Balloons

Torches, lanterns, or other devices that use fire or fuel

Any other item that is generally considered an "implement of riot" that can be used as a weapon

Additionally, in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 27, signs and flags must be held by hand, and may not be affixed to any pole or stick. Wearing of a mask, scarf, bandana or any other accessory or item that covers or partially covers the face and shields the wearer's face from view, or partially from view, is prohibited in Civic Center Park on August 27, except for coverings worn due to religious beliefs, practices, or observances.

In light of the fact that several unpermitted demonstrations are also planned to occur in and around downtown Berkeley on August 27, the City is also issuing temporary regulations to restrict certain items, including bricks, rocks, axes, mace, knives, firearms, dynamite, and torches in a defined area of the City. This area is bounded by Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to the west, Oxford to the east, Bancroft Way and Channing to the south, and University Avenue to the north. Authority to issue this narrowly tailored regulation was granted by the City Council in a special meeting on August 18. At that meeting, the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance that amended Chapter 13.45 of the Municipal Code to authorize the City Manager to issue rules regarding street events without permits to protect public safety.

Copies of the two Administrative Rules for August 27 can be found at:

For peaceful protesters, there are a number of things people can do to stay safe. Separate yourself from people committing violence. Doing so not only keeps you safe, it prevents criminal acts from being done under the cover of a peaceful crowd. That allows police to focus on criminal acts.

The City will work to safeguard our community while facilitating the peaceful expression of the First Amendment. If anyone commits a crime in our community, we will work with the community to identify, investigate, and prosecute suspects. That applies both during and after the event.