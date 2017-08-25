In the early 1960s, James Farmer, who was the executive director of CORE advised the Freedom Riders, who were challenging racism in the South, to discontinue their efforts. He was worried about the inherent dangers they confronted. But Diane Nash, who was an organizer of the Freedom Rides, appropriately responded, "We can't let them stop us with violence. If we do, the movement is dead".

Although the current effort to restrain activists who have reacted strongly to the emergence of white supremacist hate groups is not exactly analogous to the events in the civil rights movement, there is important similarity. Since the bigots and haters are rallying in Berkeley on Sunday, the Berkeley Mayor, Jesse Arreguin, initially advised that we stay home. But instead, many progressive folks and organizations decided to hold an anti-hate rally also on Sunday several blocks away from the hate group.

This decision is certainly much better than doing nothing. But nevertheless a rally is not enough. Just holding a rally is too isolating. It is important to follow it up with a march to reach Berkeley and other Bay Area residence, and to educate people about the seriousness of the situation. Some may even decide to join us. Moreover, despite the risk, marchers should not hesitate to pass the same street where the supremacists are rallying and to waive our signs, such as "BERKELEY STANDS UNITED AGAINST HATE".\

It is a serious mistake to submit to their politics of hatred and intimidation.

Location of Anti Hate Rally: Addison & Oxford in Berkeley

Time: 10:30am to 12:30pm