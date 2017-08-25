We cannot seem to be able to step off the treadmill of failed policies. Repeating the same polices and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. Afghanistan was no threat to the US. 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi’s. Saudi Arabia is the epicenter of terrorism yet we continue selling billions of weapons to the Saudi killing machine which have used to slaughter innocent men, women and children in neighboring Yemen making us complicit in serious war crimes.

The US military has used its mighty hammer creating death, destruction and chaos. We have never apologized for slaughtering millions of Vietnamese, Iraqis and Libyans who posed no threat to us. Does anyone recall the false domino policy of Vietnam? We were supposed to stop global domination of communism by establishing a beachhead in Vietnam. If Vietnam fell the world would crumble. Vietnam fell and the world didn't go red. Vietnam is now a major supplier of clothing and shoes to our markets.

The Taliban are not afraid of us. The corrupt Afghan government is in self-preservation mode. When the going gets tough the Taliban will always find a safe haven in Pakistan. No amount of huffing and puffing by the Trump administration will make the slightest difference. We are the infidels. The Taliban and Pakistanis are tribal brothers. That is the difference.