A diagnosis of a psychiatric condition can spell a life of hardship, with few prospects of gratification. It should come as no surprise that many persons with mental illness have a "dual diagnosis"--an addiction to illicit drugs that compounds the psychiatric illness.

In my column, there may be a deficiency because I have been unable to cover the subject of "dual diagnosis," due to lack of sufficient experience in that area. Yet, aside from that subject, here I'll give an overview of why mental illness seems to make life into an unwinnable situation. In addition, at the end of this piece I'll offer some suggestions as to what can be done about this predicament.

***

If mentally ill and aging, physical health issues will probably arise, more often, more severe, and earlier compared to non-afflicted people.

You can barely get physical exercise on psychiatric meds because of the sedation, yet doctors advise you to exercise. Medications increase appetite and slow metabolism. Thus, on medication, it is often unavoidable to become obese--resulting in sickness and a shorter life. However, other people see this as though it is your own fault.

Medications such as Depakote and Olanzapine can cause extreme weight gain, and an alarming rise in blood glucose. Diabetes is quite common among people who take psychiatric medications. Diabetes, if not controlled by restricting one's diet, can lead to taking more and more treatment over time to try to control blood sugar. The drugs that treat Type II Diabetes can increase weight, making a bad situation worse.

If mentally ill and medicated, you have a significant chance of not making it to age sixty. This may be related to consuming alcohol or illicit substances, may be due to smoking, or may be due to obesity.

If living on public benefits and taking meds, dental problems may arise. Psychiatric medications often cause dry mouth. This can lead to dental decay. Mentally ill people may find it harder to make the effort of maintaining teeth. (This is because if you are mentally ill and medicated, everything is harder.)

If you need your teeth fixed, good luck finding a dentist. Most of them don't take Medicaid, except for mass production dental corporations and bottom-of-the-barrel dentists. Usually, you will leave the dental office with fewer teeth than when you walked in. If you have missing teeth, you are suddenly a social leper. Classist people may judge you by the quality of your teeth.

Aside from health problems, a person with a disabling psychiatric illness is subject to a life of poverty, unemployment, and dependency on public benefits and on assistance from parents. High dosages of antipsychotic medications block the brain to an extent that many of us can't perform at most jobs.

On the other hand, if you do have earnings, it affects benefits. If you don't want to be poor, everyone says, "Just get a job." If we get a job, it jeopardizes our benefits, which include medical benefits. If the job is just a supplement, there is a mountain of red tape to deal with, because of the requirement that you report your earnings.

You might be earning minimum wage. Part-time employment could put you in a worse situation than before. And then, if you lose your job, (and this can happen to anyone) you may have many months to wait before benefits become reinstated.

Rising out of poverty is improbable if you have a psychiatric disability. You could inherit money if you are fortunate. Yet, there are complications--too numerous to list here.

I have known two different individuals with mental illness who came into money. So far as I know, both spent it quickly, and it was not used in a way that could have helped their life circumstances.

Persons with mental illness may often lack experience with money, and may be "financially illiterate." One of the two people who I mentioned above intentionally blew the money immediately, with an extravagant limousine ride and shopping trip for her and her friends. She believed, possibly correctly, that the money all had to be spent, or it would be counted as a resource.

I was offered a chance to participate in the limo/shopping thing listed above, and I refused, on principle--because I believed her money could have been used somehow to better her circumstances.

The other person came into money through a lawsuit arising from the tragic death of her daughter. I did not keep in touch, but I'd heard her say something about fixing a roof for a friend, and doing other things for people.

In some instances, a pile of money can make things worse and not better for a disabled person. If your basic needs are met, you should be glad about it. Rising out of poverty entails more than having a bunch of money--it requires knowledge of how to handle the money.

However, it is a genuine hardship to be forced by economic circumstances to live in a bad area of town, or to live in institutional housing. It is a hardship not to have anything left once the bills and food have been paid. It is a hardship not to be able to afford reliable transportation, decent clothes, and some of the other things that separate the "have's" from "the have not's."

In my life circumstances, I've had to choose not to have children because I believed I couldn't properly provide for them. This is an entire chunk of life that gives fulfillment to many people, but which I have been denied.

People with mental illness are likely to have lives that are shorter and materially worse compared to non-afflicted people. What we ought to do is find something to pursue that brings us joy.

I know someone who did photography as a hobby, and then, later, got some very beautiful and spectacular photos published in magazines and newspapers.

My father's aunt(not mentally ill), when older and needing something to do with her time, began making sculptures, illustrations, paintings, and more. My father had said his aunt started on art late in life, and was hungry to get as much of it as she could.

Just taking an interest in things and in other people can sometimes be enough. It is worthwhile to read a book, newspaper, or magazine, and it is worthwhile to learn about people's lives...

Education doesn't have to be formal, such as a college degree. You can educate yourself, quite informally, by being curious to know things and researching them.

There are potentially worthwhile things in life other than material success. There are other measures of how successful you are. If you can at least be a good person, one who strives to do better, to be considerate of others, and to create some kind of positive outcome for yourself, there is no requirement that you must fit the mold of success as other people perceive it. If you know who you are, and if you can look in the mirror and respect the person you see, it is enough.