Organizers associated with the Patriot Prayer rally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in San Francisco's Crissy Field announced this afternoon that the event has been cancelled.

Joey Gibson, whose Facebook profile indicates that he manages Patriot Prayer, cited concerns for public safety in a video livecast on social media around 3 p.m.

Several of his associates called on San Francisco's elected officials to protect them during a news conference they plan to hold at 2 p.m. at Alamo Square park.

The video is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QskYmoTUFiE.

"Today the right-wing extremist group Patriot Prayer--with a history of violent rallies--showed its true colors by canceling, at the last minute, its permitted rally at Crissy Field and scheduling an illegal un-permitted rally at Alamo Square," state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said in a statement.

"This rally in Alamo Square is illegal and in the heart of a residential neighborhood, and I am deeply concerned it will lead to violence, particularly given how close Alamo Square is to the counter-protest at Civic Center. As a matter of public safety, it cannot be allowed to happen," Wiener said.

Local counter-protesters have organized numerous actions this weekend to oppose the event in Crissy Field, as well as the No to Marxism in America rally scheduled for 1 p.m. in Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.

It was not immediately clear how Saturday's cancellation of the Crissy Field event would affect other events organized by counter-protesters.

