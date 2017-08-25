Organizers associated with the Patriot Prayer rally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in San Francisco's Crissy Field announced that the event has been cancelled this afternoon.

Joy Gibson, whose Facebook profile indicates that he manages Patriot Prayer, cited concerns for public safety in a video livecast on social media around 3 p.m.

Several of his associates called on San Francisco's elected officials to protect them during a news conference they plan to hold instead.

The video is available online at https://www.youtube.com/c/UNITEAMERICAFIRST.

Local counter-protesters have organized numerous actions this weekend to oppose the event in Crissy Field, as well as the No to Marxism in America rally scheduled for 1 p.m. in Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

It was not immediately clear how Saturday's cancellation will affect events organized by counter-protesters.

CONTACT: www.facebook.com/PatriotPrayerUSA or "HOTFLASK BLUEFLAME" ansenhatcherusmc@gmail.com OR CARF (415) 864-1278 OR bafsp@earthlink.net

