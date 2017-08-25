This week, the Berkeley City Council joined countless other representatives on the steps of City Hall to make it clear that the city of Berkeley is committed to not only free speech but also the protection of all individuals from hateful speech. Thank you to Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Berkeley City Council, Congresswoman Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Senator Nancy Skinner, Assemblymember Tony Thurmond, Assemblymember Rob Bonta, Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson, and District Attorney Nancy O'Malley for speaking at this conference.



On Sunday August 27th, an event called “No to Marxism” is set to occur in Civic Center Park, and it is currently unclear what, if any, connections exist between individuals organizing this event and those of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally that sought to celebrate confederate history. Whatever the source, I want to make it clear that hateful messages are not welcome in our city. I would also like to welcome you to attend alternative events away from the downtown on that day that engage our community in positive ways. This is all part of the citywide campaign “United Against Hate.” In light of recent national events, I too am very concerned but am confident that our City will remain safe and resolute. Please reach out to me to let me know if I can help any of you in any other way. Thank you for reading and for supporting our collective community values.

*Please note that large rallies come with inherent risk, so we ask that you exercise caution and stay safe.

Community Events

Standing Together: Gatherings for People of All Faiths and Backgrounds to Affirm Our Values

Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 pm

Temple Sinai

2808 Summit Street, Oakland

Sign Making and Art party for Rally Against Hate

Thursday, August 24 12-6pm

Sproul Plaza

March Against Hate to Crissy Field

9:30 am 400 North Point St.

11 am on the Marina Green

Longshore workers' union and San Francisco community groups march to Crissy Field to protest white supremacist gathering.

Pray With Our Feet

Saturday, August 26 3-4:30 pm

Network of Spiritual Progressives and Beyt Tikkun

Bay Area Rally Against Hate

Sunday, August 27 10:30am -12:30 pm

Addison and Oxford streets

Sanctuary Homes & Racial Justice Playdate

Sunday, August 27 10am - noon

The Frog Park, 5353 Miles Ave. Oakland

Anti-Racist Storytime

Sunday, August 27 3-5 pm

1367 Valencia St. San Francisco

Event hosted by Showing Up for Racial Justice