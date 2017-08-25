Arts & Events

White supremacists seem to have cancelled their 3 rallies this weekend: (1) Google, Mountain View on Saturday, August 26 at 1pm; (2) San Francisco at Crissy Field on Saturday, August 26 at 2pm; and (3) Berkeley on Sunday, August 27, 1-4pm at Civic Center Park, downtown right between Cal & Berkeley High. This would have been their third visit to Berkeley this year, each prior visit resulting in violence and arrests. It is still possible that they will show up, however.s

We wanted to provide some information about some counter-protest events which were planned for this weekend,although we don't yet know if they will take place.

Please note the locations of activities, and please read these short statements for your safety! Those folks might come armed and ready to fight.

counter-protest on Sunday, August 27, 10:30am-12:30pm at Crescent Lawn, Cal, (Addison & Oxford): “We’re meeting near UC Berkeley campus, blocks away and on the other side of the downtown, for a non-violent rally to speak to each other about the world we want." On Facebook, 2,000 have signed up to attend. Bay Area Rally Against Hate : About 100 local community groups have come together to organize a, (Addison & Oxford): “We’re meeting near UC Berkeley campus, blocks away and on the other side of the downtown, for a non-violent rally to speak to each other about the world we want." On Facebook, 2,000 have signed up to attend.

we ask that you do not attend the event at Civic Center Park and stay away from the downtown area. Put simply, past incidents at Civic Center Park have resulted in significant violence as agitators use the cover of peaceful protesters to attack others, including through the use of explosives." Berkeley Mayor's statement : "Again, in the interest of everyone’s safety,. Put simply, past incidents at Civic Center Park have resulted in significant violence as agitators use the cover of peaceful protesters to attack others, including through the use of explosives."

Berkeley Police statement: “You can anticipate a significant increase in police presence.”

