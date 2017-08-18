Most of you probably know of the planned rally at Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 27. Despite the event being billed as an "anti-Marxist" gathering, we have great concerns that extremists will show up there and engage not only in hate speech, but violence.



So we’re standing up to hate. In recent weeks, community groups have prepared many positive events you can attend to show that intolerance, bigotry and racism have no place in our community.



We’ve also printed 20,000 “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate” posters that residents, business owners and others can place in their windows or in their yards to show their support for our city.



These posters will be available starting Thursday, at the below locations and times. If any location runs out of signs, please call Jacquelyn @ 510-981-7101 and they will be replenished. Volunteers are gathering on Saturday 2pm behind City Hall to assist with hanging signs throughout town on light posts.

(Please do not hang ANY signage on telephone or PG&E poles!!) Show up if you want to help – we need at least 50 people!! Bring clear packing tape!

And don’t forget to take a picture of yourself and your sign and post on our Facebook page!

﻿Community Events

Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 pm

Temple Sinai

2808 Summit Street, Oakland

Thursday, August 24 12-6pm

Sproul Plaza

March Against Hate to Crissy Field

9:30 am 400 North Point St.

11 am on the Marina Green

Longshore workers' union and San Francisco community groups march to Crissy Field to protest white supremacist gathering.

Saturday, August 26 3-4:30 pm

Network of Spiritual Progressives and Beyt Tikkun

Sunday, August 27 10:30am -12:30 pm

Addison and Oxford streets

Sunday, August 27 10am - noon

The Frog Park, 5353 Miles Ave. Oakland

Sunday, August 27 3-5 pm

1367 Valencia St. San Francisco

Event hosted by Showing Up for Racial Justice

*Please note that large rallies come with inherent risk, so we ask that you exercise caution and stay safe.

WHERE TO PICK UP YOUR OWN "BERKELEY STANDS UNITED AGAINST HATE" POSTER

North Berkeley Farmer's Market Shattuck Ave. @Rose (Thursday afternoon only) ﻿ Downtown Farmer's Market Center Street @ Milvia (Saturday morning only)

IronWorks 800 Potter St.

Sweet Adeline 3350 Adeline St.

Inner City Services 3286 Adeline St.

Berkeley Drop in Center 3234 Adeline Street

Star Market 3068 Claremont Ave.

St. Clements church 2837 Claremont Blvd Administrative Offices

Berkeley Bowl West 920 Heinz St.

Expresso Café Roma 1549 Hopkins St.

North Berkeley Senior Center 1901 Hearst Ave.

South Berkeley Senior Center 2939 Ellis St.

West Berkeley Senior Center 1900 6th St.

South Library 1901 Russell St.

Main Library 2090 Kittredge St.

Claremont Library 2940 Benvenue Ave

North Berkeley Library 1170 The Alameda

West Branch Library 1125 University Ave.

TBID 2437 Durant Ave.

Moe's Books 2476 Telegraph Ave

Games of Berkeley 2510 Durant Ave.

DBA 2230 Shattuck Ave. Mikes Bikes 2161 University Ave.

Chocolate and Art Festival North Shattuck/Gourmet Ghetto (Sunday only)

BiRite Liquor & Store 2495 Sacramento St.

Cheese Board 1504 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley City College 2050 Center St.

Ecology Center 2530 San Pablo Ave.