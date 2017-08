Tomorrow, Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13) along with Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Senator Nancy Skinner, Assemblymembers Rob Bonta and Tony Thurmond, and Supervisor Keith Carson will host a press conference condemning racism and bigotry in the East Bay, ahead of the planned white nationalists rally in Berkeley on August 27th.



WHO: Rep. Barbara Lee



Senator Nancy Skinner



Assemblymember Tony Thurmond



Assemblymember Rob Bonta



Supervisor Keith Carson



Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin



WHAT: Press Conference



WHEN: Tuesday, August 22nd at 9am



WHERE: Berkeley City Hall



2180 Milvia St



Berkeley, CA 94704