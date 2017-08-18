My advise --Skip that trip to Oregon, and protect your health. At least a million visitors are expected in Oregon, which is a state of only 4 million residents. Of course, the business members of the Chamber of Commerce will be thrilled. But the consequences for visitors could be detrimental. The jammed roads will generate considerable frustration and air pollution. And the adverse impact will be particularly severe for young children.

What is the attraction? The eclipse seen in Oregon, which will last for only 2 minutes and 40 seconds, will be a total eclipse. If it is not total, even just 99 percent, the experts tell us that that it would still be daylight. But in Oregon, the morning hours will be dark. That miracle is among the temptations for making the trip. But think about it. What the public will see when looking at the skies then is virtually nothing.

Admittedly, those who are political, including myself, are very jealous about the active interest of eclipse seekers. We work very hard to bring people out to demonstrations on vital issues, including issues that directly impact on their well being. Yet more often than not, the turnouts are small. Even very minor inconveniences will discourage many from participating.

But the interest in seeing the eclipse despite the hassle tells us that very large numbers of people no matter how inconvenient are quite willing to come out if they believe it is worthwhile. It is the task of activists to figure out how to be more persuasive. We don't have eclipses to tempt people. But we offer something that is far more valuable and enduring - HOPE.