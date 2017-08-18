This peaceful nonviolent rally is planned for Sunday August 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Crescent Lawn on the edge of the UC campus Addison/Center and Oxford. It’s far enough away from Civic Center Park and is occurring earlier so should be able to avoid the violence of clashes between far right and BAMN/antifas which will probably occur given Far Right group plans for an afternoon rally in Civic Center Park. If you are part of a group, you could ask your group to endorse.