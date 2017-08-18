I’ve tried to follow the many comments about what should be done on August 27 when once again the hate mongers descend upon our City. I believe they are doing this because they want to get the maximum amount of media exposure for their agenda of hate. What better venue to do that than the home of free speech?



The common thread in those making comments on how to respond is show that Berkeley is a community united against hate speech and violence. Not so long ago we experienced what can happen with the alt-right met what I will term the alt-left. (I apologize in advance if that isn’t the politically correct terminology). My point is that the result wasn’t pretty and didn’t speak well for us as a City. We’ve historically seen how emotionally charged gatherings can quickly lead to charges of over-reaction and to charges of under-reaction regarding our Police Department. None of these kinds of responses have worked particularly well in terms of expressing what the larger community wants to do and that is to make a non-violent statement AS A COMMUNITY against bigotry, hatred and violence. People want to find a way to take some action, but now we must decide what that action should be?



It is entirely understandable that when people who are confronted with views that are so repugnant that even if they have vowed to not to do anything that could be considered as violent, the actions - signs, symbols, threats, shouted words, raised fists act like gasoline poured on a fire. The situation is so highly charged emotionally that it takes super human restraint to keep things on a civil, debate oriented level. Those carrying the message of hate and bigotry are very adept at pushing everyone's buttons and they do so as part of their plan. Even holding separate events on the same day, but in different locations does not necessarily deter one group (or even a part of one group) from storming over to the other group and confronting them, especially if the very purpose of either side is to be recognized in the media. So let’s consider this:

Everyone stay home Everyone flies some kind of indication from their home – an American flag, an LGBTQ flag, a Warriors pennant, a CAL flag, a balloon – whatever they want, something that suits them. Maybe some will make their own or neighborhood flags. This is to indicate the diversity of our community. It doesn’t stop with that. Everyone, indicates their Unity against hatred and violence by displaying in their window or yard, or along with the flag, an 8x11, blue cardboard sign with the words “NO to HATE” written on it. The City could promote this idea by having each Council Member, the City Clerk and other Departments send an e-mails to their various lists asking people to do this. The City could also pay for and distribute the cardboard signs through various Fire houses, senior centers, and public offices. That would be best, but people could also make their own. Other groups such as Berkeley Neighborhoods Council, Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters, Berkeley Safe Neighborhoods Committee, Disaster Preparedness Groups, etc. could also promote the idea about what to do, when and where to get the signs. A banner would be displayed from Old City Hall with large lettering that could be seen from Civic Center Park that the diverse community of Berkeley is united in being against Hate and Violence. I’m sure a catchy phase can be crafted, but it is important that it can be seen from the Park and that it indicates that the entire community stands together in making this statement. Under the banner, at the appropriate time and date, there would be a gathering of people on the steps of Old City Hall, under one sign – We are United

The first line would be composed of

The current Mayor, Jesse Arreguin and Former Mayors: Gus Newport, Loni Hancock, Tom Bates, Jeffrey Leiter and Shirley Dean - imagine the spectrum of political beliefs and actions that this line-up in unity symbolizes?

The current Chancellor of UC, Carol Christ

The current president of the ASUC

The head of the Faculty Senate

The head of the Chamber of Commerce

The City Manager

Convenor of Berkeley Neighborhoods Council

After this front line would be a line of current and past Council Members - again a symbol of unity even though the political viewpoints are divergent There would be no speeches – or maybe just 2 to 3 minutes by Mayor Arreguin, emphasizing free speech, and Berkeley’s diversity and unity against hatred and violence

This kind of demonstration is meant to convey that no matter who we are in Berkeley, what our political beliefs are, we are united against hate and violence, but still allow for free speech to occur.

It will give everyone in the City something to do in making a statement about our community - even those who might not otherwise be able to join a march or go to a rally, children can help with the flag and parents can help them understand what this show of unity is all about

It will portray Berkeley in the national press in a positive light, since it shifts the focus to the positive viewpoint that while we are different, we are united against hate and violence

It is relatively simple to pull together

I hope that someone will consider this instead of just send e-mails, or try to organize protests that could well deteriorate into violence provoked by either side.