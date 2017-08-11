A The main entrance to the downtown Berkeley BART station will close today as part of a plaza improvement project, BART officials said.

Crews will also close the entrance at the corner of Addison Street and Shattuck Avenue.

Both entrances will reopen in early 2018.

BART officials said patrons will still have regular access to the platform, station agent booth and fare machines.

As work is done to the plaza, the escalator between the street level and the concourse will be out of service for about six months. But the elevator near Shattuck Avenue and Center Street will be operating.

Escalators between the concourse and the platform will also operate normally.

BART officials said if the elevator isn't working, they will make arrangements to take patrons on an accessible vehicle to an adjacent station. The officials said patrons should get in touch with a station agent to arrange for that service.

Patrons can call (510) 834-5438 to check whether an elevator is in service. Or patrons can sign up for status alerts at www.bart.gov/elevators.