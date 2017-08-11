Arts & Events

I've written about Mary Sano before, her exquisite dancing and choreography, the important work she's doing here and in Japan to revive Isadora Duncan's legacy, here at her studio, an occasional home for all kinds of performing artists, just blocks away from where Isadora was born in the late 1870s.

This Sunday at 4, there's a benefit performance for the studio's 20th anniversary project, "taking off next spring," with Mary Sano and her Duncan Dancers performing from their traditional repertoire to the music of Chopin and Schubert, pianist Eriko Tokaji, visiting from Tokyo, playing.

Sunday, August 13, at 4, 245 Fifth Street (between Howard & Folsom), studio 314, San Francisco. Suggested donation: $15-$25. www.duncandance.com (415) 357-1817.