University of California at Berkeley police are investigating a reported battery, kidnapping and robbery that took place Sunday morning at People's Park.

According to police, the victim was approached by the suspect in the park at 2556 Haste St. The suspect then punched the victim several times, dragged him out of the park and then stole his cellphone.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen running south from the park wearing a tan wide-brim hat, burgundy fleece jacket, blue jeans and carrying an unknown-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.