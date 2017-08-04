A fire at a three-story apartment complex in Berkeley injured one person, according to Berkeley fire chief Gil Dong.

The two-alarm fire at the 27-unit apartment building at 1420 Addison Street - called in at 7:12 p.m. - displaced residents of three units due to smoke, fire and water damage, Dong said.

Dong couldn't confirm the severity of the victim's burn injuries, but did say they were transported to a local hospital.

The fire initially forced evacuations in the area of the apartment building. It was called under control at 8:11 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire tonight, Dong said.