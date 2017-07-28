A male victim was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night near the University of California at Berkeley campus, police said.

According to police, the victim was sitting on a bench at a bus stop at the intersection of Dana Street and Durant Avenue around 10 p.m. when a male suspect approached him.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, robbed the victim of his cellphone, police said.

The suspect was last seen running to a waiting vehicle that fled south on Dana Street, police said.

Police arrived and searched the area but did not find the suspect or the vehicle.

The victim was not harmed and there is no description of the suspect immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.