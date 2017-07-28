Oakland police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who allegedly brandished a gun after a collision on Grizzly Peak Boulevard on Wednesday morning near where a fire was reported hours later.

Investigators are not saying whether the case is believed to be connected to the fire, but University of Berkeley police spokeswoman Sgt. Sabrina Reich said today that the fire is being considered as a possible arson.

The collision was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday about a third of a mile west of Grizzly Peak Boulevard's intersection with Fish Ranch Road, according to police.

Officers learned that three vehicles were involved in the crash and one fled the scene. After the collision, the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle had brandished a firearm at one of the other vehicles, then got back in their car and fled, police said.

No one in the collision was injured and the scene was cleared.

Then at about 11 a.m., officers received a report that the suspect had returned to the scene. They responded and the suspect was not there, but officers went further west on Grizzly Peak Boulevard and found the unoccupied suspect vehicle and learned the suspect had fled toward the University of California at Berkeley campus.

Around 1:30 p.m., UC Berkeley police advised that they had arrested the suspect on campus. His name is not yet being released.

In between then, at about 1:05 p.m., the blaze was reported at Grizzly Peak Boulevard and South Park Drive. The fire has burned 20 acres and was 50 percent contained as of midday today.

Reich said today that investigators are waiting on a final determination of cause from Cal Fire and the Oakland Fire Department. A briefing is scheduled for late this afternoon to provide an update on the blaze.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Oakland police felony assault section at (510) 238-3426.

