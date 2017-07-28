The vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the East Bay Hills is out, according to an Oakland Fire Department dispatcher.

At 6 a.m. the dispatcher said the fire was extinguished and burned 20 acres.

The fire was first reported Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. near Grizzly Peak Boulevard and South Park Drive. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

About half of the fire was within Oakland city limits and the other half was on land owned by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, fire officials said.

About 150 to 200 firefighters from nine fire agencies battled the blaze, including 75 firefighters from Cal Fire. Grizzly Peak Boulevard remains closed between South Park Drive and Centennial Drive and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.