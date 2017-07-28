A water main break in North Berkeley this morning will leave 30 customers without water service until late this afternoon, an East Bay Municipal Utility District spokeswoman said.

The break was reported about 8 a.m. to a 4-inch cast iron pipe on a one-block section of Francisco Street between Shattuck Avenue and Milvia Street that was installed back in 1905, EBMUD spokeswoman Tracie Morales said.

That block of Francisco Street is closed to traffic, Morales said. Crews were repairing the water main this morning and it's expected

that they won't finish their repairs until late this afternoon, according to Morales.