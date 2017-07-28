Dear Trumpsters:



Even after observing Trump's hate-filled, bullying campaign for president, I can understand, but not excuse, why you voted for him.



Perhaps, you thought Trump would bring change for the common folk or you just couldn't vote for a woman who had so much perceived baggage. Of course, you totally disregarded Trump's obvious baggage.



Since taking office, Trump has done nothing for the average working man and woman. Instead, he has championed big business and the wealthy. In sum, Trump's presidency to date is grounded in ignorance, irrationality, and immorality.



You Trumpsters are in deep self-denial that is downright shameful. I implore you to wake up and face reality. You really don't want the America envisioned by Trump.