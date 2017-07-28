Arts & Events
Dogs in Office
Lear. What! art mad? A man may see how this world goes with no eyes. Look with thine ears: see how yond justice rails upon yon simple thief. Hark, in thine ear: change places; and, handy-dandy, which is the justice, which is the thief? Thou hast seen a farmer’s dog bark at a beggar?
Glouscester: Ay, sir.
Lear. And the creature run from the cur? There thou mightst behold the great image of authority; a dog’s obey’d in office.
I saw a replay of women in soul
Sing at the Obama Whitehouse
Front row Barack and Michele
What love I feel
How much beauty they brought us
What beauty they brought to lead us
Such dignity
Such warmth
As Aretha belts it out, so much
Respect
Michele in her seat gets down and dirty with
Rhythm
Half time clapping
Shining lipstick on such a kind face
I am grateful they brought the strut to the
Whitehouse
Brought the rhythm and the culture in
Radiating dignity and love
I loved my country then
A leader radiating dignity
Calm
peace
love
Dignity again and again
Always
Now, one vote later,
Dogs in Office
Face of pouty rage
Contempt
Resentment
Destruction
Dignity melted like chocolate in the sun
Replaced by infantalism
Schoolboy rage
Meanness
Was Dignity and love so painful that
Contempt and hate were needed?
Dogs in Office
Is all lost?