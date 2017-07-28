Arts & Events

Lear. What! art mad? A man may see how this world goes with no eyes. Look with thine ears: see how yond justice rails upon yon simple thief. Hark, in thine ear: change places; and, handy-dandy, which is the justice, which is the thief? Thou hast seen a farmer’s dog bark at a beggar?



Glouscester: Ay, sir.



Lear. And the creature run from the cur? There thou mightst behold the great image of authority; a dog’s obey’d in office.







I saw a replay of women in soulSing at the Obama WhitehouseFront row Barack and MicheleWhat love I feelHow much beauty they brought usWhat beauty they brought to lead usSuch dignitySuch warmthAs Aretha belts it out, so muchRespectMichele in her seat gets down and dirty withRhythmHalf time clappingShining lipstick on such a kind faceI am grateful they brought the strut to theWhitehouseBrought the rhythm and the culture inRadiating dignity and loveI loved my country thenA leader radiating dignityCalmpeaceloveDignity again and againAlwaysNow, one vote later,Dogs in OfficeFace of pouty rageContemptResentmentDestructionDignity melted like chocolate in the sunReplaced by infantalismSchoolboy rageMeannessWas Dignity and love so painful thatContempt and hate were needed?Dogs in OfficeIs all lost?