On Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at approximately 11:57 a.m. UCPD received a report of a mountain lion sighting east of the Clark Kerr Campus track.



Deer are a major food source for Mountain Lions. In the past couple of years, several sightings of mountain lions have occurred in the hills above the Berkeley campus and carcasses of animals suspected to have been attacked by mountain lions were also discovered.



To reduce the chances of encountering a Mountain Lion:

Avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially between dusk and dawn, when lions normally do their hunting. Make plenty of noise while you hike so as to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

Always keep children and pets in sight while hiking and within arm's reach in areas that can conceal a lion.

Hike with a good walking stick; this can be useful in warding off a lion.