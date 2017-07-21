Public Comment
What did the YIMBYs do in Oakland this week?
Zelda Bronstein
Thursday July 20, 2017 - 01:31:00 PM
Editor's note: If you're curious about what happened at last week's YIMBY get-together in Oakland, this thorough account can be found in full on the 48hills.org web site:
Inside the Yimby conference
Nice civil discussion on the surface -- and some nastiness behind the scenes
The event featured 20 sessions and three keynote speakers, including State Senator Scott Wiener. For this reporter, the most memorable aspect of the proceedings was the contrast between the participants’ civility and collegiality at the event proper and the organizers’ incivility and paranoia behind the scenes. A close second was Wiener’s disingenuous put-down of his and other Yimbys’ San Francisco opponents
