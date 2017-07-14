Three people were hospitalized after a shooting a block from the University of California at Berkeley campus early this morning, police said today.

Around 2:42 a.m., an officer heard gunshots near the corner of Durant Avenue and Bowditch Street, Berkeley police Sgt. Cesar Melero said.

The officer summoned backup, and police discovered that two groups had gotten into a fight and three of the people involved in the fight had been shot, Melero said.

The people in the two groups fled from the officers, who were able to catch and arrest two suspects. Police also recovered a firearm, Melero said.

The three victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Melero.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, Melero said.

