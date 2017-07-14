Flash: Alert: Missing Child from 1500 block of Prince: Malayia Booker, Black Female, 5 years old, 3'6 - 4', short hair in twists, black shirt, black pants.

The Berkeley Police Department seeks your help in locating a child missing from the 1500 block of Prince Street. The child was taken by her mother with diminished capacity.

Missing Child: Mayalyia Booker,Black Female, 5 years old, 3'6 - 4', thin build, brown hair, brown eyes with short hair in twists. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants & grey tennis shoes. Mayalyia was last seen at 3:14pm with her mother, Laquita Davis, Black Female, 34 years old, 5'8, 172lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. The mother has two briads and was last seen wearing a black jacket & blue jeans.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Malayia Booker, please call 911 or contact the police at 510-981-5900.

Instructions: If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Malayia Booker, please call 911 or contact the police at 510-981-5900.