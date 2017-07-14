The sordid details of the Trump family seem to be getting murkier by the day.



No amount of huffing & puffing by Donald Trump can slow down the Russia investigation. It is now known that Trump Jr, received an email from one of Trump senior’s former business partners offering “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. The top secret emails and documents promised to “incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”



Donald Trump Jr. was elated and quickly arranged a meeting in June 2016 in New York with a Russian lawyer who had strong connections with the Kremlin.



The meeting was also attended by the president’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



It is extremely disturbing that all these surrogates failed to exercise their civic duties. They should have immediately informed the FBI that a hostile nation was seeking to undermine our democracy.

The FBI should demand that Kushner and Manafort surrender their emails to shed further light on the purpose of these meetings.

If the emails corroborate that Trump senior was “in the loop,” the evidence of collusion becomes irrefutable and the guilty parties must be charged with treason and driven out of office. The country can ill-afford to continuous this saga indefinitely. Trump should be dethroned and Hillary Clinton should come out of mourning and assume her rightful duties as president.