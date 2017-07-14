Runaway Jewish nationalism is threatening the very survival of the Jewish state.



Buckling under pressure, Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to grant more and more power to ultra-Orthodox Jews alienating Palestinians and the Jewish diaspora alike perpetuating the belief that Israeli Jews are more Jewish than the Jewish diaspora.



His recent actions have dealt a mortal blow to the 75 percent of the Reform and Conservative 10 million diaspora Jews. No longer can men and women pray together in the Western Wall of the ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem. Caving in to pressure Netanyahu endorsed a bill granting a virtual monopoly over conversions to ultra-orthodox rabbis. Non-Israeli Jews have expressed outrage over Netanyahu’s heavy handed policy rulings. The pro-Israeli lobby, Aipac demanded a policy reversal.

Also, by refusing to end the brutal occupation, Israel is rapidly sliding into apartheid, pariah state. A thoroughly exasperated former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned “What are you going to do with 420,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank? How do you reverse this trend that will inevitably lead to the end of Israel as a Jewish democratic state?” No longer is the power of the American purse having much impact on Israeli policies. Give us your unconditional support but don’t interfere in our domestic polices seems be Netanyahu’s message.

Reform and Conservative rabbis are rapidly becoming irrelevant.