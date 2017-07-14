Arts & Events

In their third year of staging plays, Anton's Well has been both an intimate and an ambitious new company: straightforward but imaginative staging chamber plays with small casts produced in small local venues ... but now five plays in not quite three years, several of them (including a Sam Shepard two-hander) Bay Area premieres.



Their newest, opening this weekend, is another Bay Area premiere: Philip Ridley's 'Tender Napalm,' directed and introduced by their engaging founder, Robert Estes, and choreographed by Bridgette Loriaux, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 through August 5 at the Temescal Arts Center, 511-48th Street, just off Telegraph in the Temescal shopping neighborhood, Oakland. Tickets: $17-$20 https://antonswell.org

--This weekend features the final two--free--performances, at 4 Saturday-Sunday, of Brecht's 'The Chalk Circle,' in the Stern & Stern with (W. H.) Auden adaptation, a parable on social justice, by Actors Ensemble. Anna Smith directs; the cast made the music. In the old WPA amphitheater once the home of Berkeley Shakespeare, in John Hinkel Park, 41 Somerset Place, just off Arlington, Berkekey hills.

Next Saturday at 4, Berkeley's Inferno Theatre will open their imaginative production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at the same location, also for free. www.infernotheatre.org