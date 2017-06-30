One person was hospitalized with minor injuries in a one-alarm fire at a house on Claremont Boulevard in Berkeley this afternoon, a fire spokesman said.

The fire at 2833 Claremont Blvd., which is near St. Clement's Episcopal Church, was reported at 12:31 p.m. and was controlled in about 20 minutes, Berkeley Assistant Fire Chief Keith May said.

May said the blaze caused major damage to the house's second floor and attic.

All of the house's occupants had gotten out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, he said.

PG&E crews also responded to the scene because a power line in front of the house went down, May said.

Berkeley police said the fire forced the closure of Claremont Boulevard between Derby and Russell streets as well as Avalon Avenue at Oak Knoll Terrace.