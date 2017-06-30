Police are seeking the public's help to solve a series of vandalism incidents that occurred throughout a Berkeley neighborhood last week, police said Monday.

On Wednesday, at 6:49 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Hillsdale Avenue regarding a report of vandalism that occurred sometime the night before.

Once there, a resident reported to officers that he discovered that his and his partner's vehicles had been vandalized with spray paint.

According to police, the victim also noticed that his front gate had been vandalized, in addition to other residents' gates as well as several other cars parked in the area.

During that call, officers counted 13 different incidents of vandalism that damaged cars and gates in the neighborhood, police said.

About two hours later at 8:58 a.m., officers learned of additional vandalism cases, this time in the 2300 block of Prospect Street. There, officers found 10 cars with slashed tires, police said.

About two hours later, officers discovered that seven more cars also had slashed tires in the nearby 2400 block of Prospect Street.

Because of the close proximity of the 30 total vandalism incidents and the time frame in which they were most likely committed, officers believe the cases are related.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have video surveillance in the neighborhood to contact them at (510) 981-5737.