Dear Mayor and City Council,



I will take you at your word when you when you say that you believe that your votes on June 20 were votes in support of police and for protecting the citizens of Berkeley. I understand your logic based on your experiences and understanding of the world. But none of us have all the facts or a deep understanding of history, or know how the present moment will play out. So in the spirit of furthering a dialogue, I ask that you listen carefully to the words of Naomi Klein.

While considering her words that "we must pay attention to the early signs", please remember the wise words of Twain: “History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” And “ Denial ain't just a river in Egypt. ”

The issues of police militarization and facilitation of a surveillance state will not go away now that the June 20 vote was taken. This will only grow in the public’s mind as police attempt to control the coming mass protests from the left. Resistance to neoliberalism, racism, xenophobia, war, and environmental pollution will only grow in Berkeley. Protest is a force that the police will attempt to control, when in fact they should facilitate these demonstrations of public outrage. We can’t let our police become the point of the state spear directed at the heart of a progressive movement. A dialogue is needed to find a path forward; away from the future which Naomi Klein gives warning.