The Trump cabinet has stooped to new lows in pledging their undying loyalty to the “dear leader”. A few examples: Vice-President Mike “serving a president who’s keeping his word to the American people” is “the greatest privilege of my life”.

Others gushed that his presidency has “thrilled” crime-fighters.

Rick Perry, the energy secretary, who was unaware that such a department existed lauded: “My hat is off to you!” who earlier in 2015 vehemently criticized Trump as a “cancer on conservatism”.

Reince Priebus “Oh sire we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing to serve your agenda.”

Trump reveled in the idolatry and boasted that he was the most “active” and productive president since Franklin D. Roosevelt”.

Sadly, none of Trump’s sycophant cabinet members dared to voice criticism of his prevarications, flip-flops and policy blunders. In a clear effort to mock the “court jester and proceedings” at the White House, a production of “Julius Caesar” opened in New York in Central Park. The Roman emperor is played by a blond, Trump-like clone in a suit and flaming red tie. The close parallels between the Trump White House and Shakespeare’s tragedies invoked a predictable angry twitter response.

The craven behavior of Team Trump was a disgusting spectacle which ill-serves the American people but does provide rich material for late night comedians.