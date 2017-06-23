We are shocked and saddened to receive news of the sudden death of Elisa Cooper, a stalwart,devoted and also brilliantly intelligent participant in the Friends of Adeline and countless other efforts to preserve and improve Berkeley. A friend sent this message:



"She was found dead in her apartment on Friday, June 23. Her last email to me was at 8:23 PM Tues, June 20, written from a Berkeley City Council meeting. When she did not respond to my response to her email, I became concerned (not responding within a day was so unlike her), and I went to her apartment. Another tenant and I looked around and he saw the body through a window. Police arrived, then coroner, etc. Elisa was not in good health, and it appears that she died suddenly in the early hours of June 21 of natural causes."



She will be missed by all of us. We will post more information as it becomes available