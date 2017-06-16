The Trump family seems determined to monetize the presidency.

In a devastating exposé Forbes reported that charity work by Eric Trump’s Foundation raised approximately $16 million claiming that there would be no charge using Trump Golf courses where the venues were held.

Ian Gillule, former membership and marketing director of the Trump National Westchester golf course, recalled Trump saying, “I don't care if it's my son or not — everybody gets billed."

The Trump family then charged huge sums of money to host the vents – misleading the public and profiting from donations intended for the sick children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Forbes commented that “Golf charity experts say the listed expenses defy any reasonable cost justification for a one-day golf tournament,"

Forbes also reported that additional sums of money were directed to several of Trump golf course clients. Who are the losers? The children of St. Jude. Sad!