Determined to monetize her new association with the Chinese government, Ivanka Trump secured three new exclusive trademark deals. This happened the very same day she and her father had dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump’s private resort in Florida. Ivanka‘s company has since filed numerous additional Chinese trademark applications to maximize her penetration into the Chinese market. Although Ivanka no longer manages the company she retains an ownership stake and still benefits from the company profits.

To prevent revelations about poor working conditions at the factory manufacturing her brand of shoes, the Chinese government arrested three activists who were investigating labor conditions at the factory.

The activists were working for a New York based non-profit – China Labor Watch. This is the first time in nearly two decades that the Chinese government has interfered with the activities of the non-profit. Amnesty International is demanding the release of the three activists.

The non-profit was planning to release its report about working conditions at the factory - Huajian International, next month. An early draft describes workers being verbally abused, forced to work excessive overtime, and paid below minimum wages.

It is shameful that Ivanka or a spokesperson of her company failed to demand the immediate release of the three activists and better working condtions at the factory. This is shameful. The bad seed seems to have been handed down from father to daughter.