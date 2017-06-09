A follow-up on last week’s story about three dangerous bills being pushed by State Senator Nancy Skinner: All three passed the Senate. SB 35 was approved by a vote of 25 to12, with no vote recorded for three senators; Skinner’s SB 167 was approved 30 to 10; and SB 595 passed 27 to 12, with no vote recorded for one senator. Skinner voted for all three measures, which now move on to the Assembly.



Also, AB 943, the bill that would raise the percent needed to pass citizen-initiated ballot measures to reduce density or stop a development from a simple majority to 55 percent, was approved by the Assembly by a vote of 72 to 2, with no votes recorded for six assemblymembers. Assemblymember Tony Thurmond, representing the 15th Assembly District, which includes Berkeley, voted Aye. AB 943 now goes to the Senate.



From July 21 to August 20 the State Legislature is in summer recess. The last day for each house to pass bills is September 15. The last day for the governor to sign or veto bills passed by the Legislature is October 15.