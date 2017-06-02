Did Trump’s campaign rhetoric of anti-immigrant rantings of Muslims precipitate the recent death of two “good Samaritans,” on a Portland train? Three men tried to rescue two teenage girls by a knife wielding white terrorist who was spewing anti-Muslim racial slurs. The attack came attack came just six days after 23-year-old Richard Collins III, an African-American student at Bowie State University was fatally stabbed by a white supremacist Facebook group called "Alt-Reich: Nation."Heidi Beirich, the Intelligence Project director of the Southern Poverty Law Center, accuses Trump and his supporters of unleashing a barrage of neo-Nazi, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim hatred during the presidential campaign. This tragic event comes on the heels of discussions by top Republicans who are considering using militia groups as security for public events. Multnomah County GOP Chair, James Buchal, told The Guardian that Republicans would likely make their own security arrangements rather than relying on city or state police, including groups like the “Oath Keepers” and the “Three Percenters”. A video has recently surfaced of Buchal lamenting what he called "open borders." He has expressed his intense hatred of people from Third World countries who “would destroy everything that is special about America.” Clearly he is no shining example of what is so special about America.