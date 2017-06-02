Editorials

First, let’s take a quick look at this cheery emailed message from the Institute for Policy Studies:



“Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accord this week. This is a colossal foreign policy mistake and reveals how little this administration cares about the gravest existential threat humanity has faced. But, our climate policy expert Basav Sen points out, there might be a silver lining in all of this: If the U.S. doesn’t stay in the agreement, this administration can’t use that arena to fulfill its desire to undermine global climate talks and advance the fossil fuel industry’s agenda.”



If you click on the link, you can read the supporting article, which makes a good case for why it’s better that the Trumpers are leaving the table for now.



And while we’re talking about the reading list for this weekend, take a look at Between Victoria and Vauxhall, byJohn Lanchester, in the June 1 issue of the London Review of Books.



He writes about London’s problems with overbuilding of luxury housing combined with serious underbuilding of affordable housing:





“Who should you vote for … at this general election, if you want to stop what’s obviously going to happen: the creation of a huge number of the very last things the city needs, new luxury flats under absentee foreign ownership? In the case of housing, the solution to this problem is obvious and has been known for years. It is to build more housing. … We have persuaded ourselves into a corner where governments believe they have no tools to address the shortfall in housing construction, especially social and low-cost housing. The best that successive governments have been able to do is to ‘leave it to the market’, even though the market has manifestly failed, and carries on failing, to build enough new homes.



“The housing crisis is partly a question of misaligned incentives: big property companies’ main asset is land, and if an inadequate supply of houses is being built, the value of the land goes up, creating a perverse, but highly effective, incentive not to build more housing. As a demonstration of the law of supply and demand, it could not be more perfect: supply is artificially restricted, so demand surges. In plain English, there aren’t enough houses being built, so houses are too expensive for most people. This fact is well understood, but the liberal ideology of market solutions makes it impossible to adopt an alternative.



“A system which allows total primacy to economics finds it impossible to address this basic economic fact. The charity Shelter defines truly affordable housing as absorbing no more than 35 per cent of income, but the average rental cost is 47 per cent. So the average is already unaffordable. The best that can be done in the current framework is for the public sector in effect to borrow or beg for crumbs off the market’s table in the form of social and affordable housing. The legal definition of the latter is defined not in relation to pay, but as 80 per cent of the current market rate. So even the alternative to the market defers to the market. The market is very good at building luxury flats, and completely useless when it comes to solving this problem.”



Sound familiar? This excellent article analyses the problem as if it’s the product of the British way of making local planning decisions, but in fact the same thing is happening all over the world, caused in large part by the migration of international flight capital to buying urban real estate in the glam cities: London, New York, Paris, San Francisco and the rest--and even Berkeley.