Arts & Events

"Soiled Doves" was the monicker for ladies of the evening during the Gilded Age on the Barbary Coast in old San Francisco--and the name of the "immersive, circus-infused culinary exravaganza" dinner theater The Soiled Dove, put on by the Vau de Vire Society, creators of the Edwardian Ball, returning to the Tortona Big Top at The Point in Alameda Friday and Saturday nights, June 9th through July 1st.

Like Teatro Zinzanni, formerly on the Embarcadero in San Francisco--but on the waterfront in the East Bay (with free parking)--and touting a more "risqué, decadent, delicious" experience, The Soiled Dove takes place in a 50 foot high, 125 foot round big top from a seventh generation Italian circus family in Tortona, with over 40.performers and musicians to take the audience back to the wilder days of old San Francisco.

Spectators are encouraged to dress in period attire. Four course dinner is provided by Work of Art, no-host bar by Monarch Bar, music by JazzMafia/Realistic Orchestra with B-3 organist Mighty Dave and cameos by well-known local performers.

7:30 dinner, 9:30 show, Fridays and Saturdays, June 9-July 1, Tortona Big Top, 2100 Ferry Point, Alameda. $50 show only; $130 dinner & show. https://thesoileddove_tortonabigtop.eventbrite.com/